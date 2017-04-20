High-scoring Holy Cross of Waterbury going for Class S three-peat

(WTNH)–The Holy Cross of Waterbury softball team is not struggling to put runs on the board. The Crusaders are going for a three-peat in Class S after winning back-to-back state titles.

Holy Cross was shut out to start the season by Seymour, but they’ve exploded since—scoring 76 runs in their next five games, all wins.

Coach Megan Dywer says her team puts the work in to be productive at the plate.

“They work really hard not just in the season but in the offseason, and they’re competitors,” Dwyer said.

“We do an hour or so of hitting every single day, before games, during practice, we work really hard to hit the ball, because we know we’re facing good pitchers,” said pitcher Sarah Lawton.

Holy Cross was back in action Thursday against Sacred Heart of Waterbury.

