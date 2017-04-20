Inside Huskies Football Flashback: Coach Terry Richardson drills his running backs

(WTNH)–News 8 has a long history of covering UConn football, and some of the best work we did was back in 2008, for our “Inside Huskies Football” shows.

Coach Randy Edsall provided us (and therefore, you the fan) with unprecedented access to players and coaches during training camp, practices, and at games, resulting in a close-up look at the Huskies not many have had before or since.

In this “Inside Huskies Football Flashback,” we go back in time to visit with running backs coach Terry Richardson, who’s now back with the Huskies, to take a look at how UConn groomed some of the best backs in the Big East.

In this video, you’ll see future NFL first-round draft pick Donald Brown, Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, and Huskies star Andre Dixon.

UConn football fans won’t want to miss this. Check it out.

