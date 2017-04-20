NFL Releases 2017 Regular Season Schedule

On Thursday night, the National Football League released its schedule for the 2017 season.

The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will begin their title defense by hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. Other notable games include a week 11 trip to Mexico to take on the rising Oakland Raiders, and a week 15 away game against an always difficult opponent in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Giants will travel to Dallas in week one to face the rival Cowboys, marking the fifth time in six years the two teams opened the regular season facing each other. Key games to circle on the calendar include an away matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in week three and a Thursday Night Football game during week 12 at Washington, an opponent the Giants will host again during the final week of the regular season.

The New York Jets will kick off their 2017 campaign traveling north to play the Buffalo Bills in week one. New York’s first home game will come in week three when the team hosts divisional rival Miami. Gang Green also plays a home game against the Patriots in week six, who they will also play to close out the season during a week 17 trip to Foxboro, Mass.

The entire NFL regular season schedule can be viewed on NFL.com.

