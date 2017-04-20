NFL to stage five international games in 2017

The National Football League released its schedule for the 2017 regular season on Thursday night. With it came confirmations of five games to be played outside of the United States. Here’s a look at the league’s international contests.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Sept. 24 (9:30 a.m.) – Wembley Stadium, London

The Jaguars will make a fifth trip to London, boasting a 2-2 when playing across the pond. Meanwhile, the once-dominant Ravens are coming off another season in which they missed the playoffs. In fact, Baltimore has only seen postseason play once in the last four seasons. Baltimore will look to pick up an early-season win, but Jacksonville, now with Tom Coughlin serving as executive vice president, will hope to improve on its .500 record in the UK.

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins

Sunday, Oct. 1 (9:30 a.m.) – Wembley Stadium, London

One week later, the NFL will be at Wembley once again. The Dolphins are riding a surge of improvement, winning nine of their final 11 games last season and losing in the Wild Card round to the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Saints missed the playoffs for the third year in a row last year and no longer have top receiver Brandin Cooks on the roster. While Drew Brees can still sling it at 38, he doesn’t have many top targets to throw the ball to.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Oct. 22 (1 p.m.) – Twickenham Stadium, London

A solid Cardinals team boasting vets Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald will travel to London to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams played at Twickenham Stadium last season, losing to the New York Giants in the first non-rugby event played at the venue. Los Angeles also played at Wembley Stadium in 2012, losing to the New England Patriots, 45-7.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Oct. 29 (9:30 a.m.) – Twickenham Stadium, London

The Browns will feature the number one and 12 draft picks from this year’s NFL Draft (barring a trade) at Twickenham Stadium this year. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings will be without one of the most well-known players outside of the U.S. after letting former star running back Adrian Peterson test free agency this offseason.

New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders

Sunday, Nov. 19 (4:25 p.m.) – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

In what is largely the most intriguing of the international games this season, the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will take on an Oakland Raiders team that is feeding off a strong 2016. The Raiders looked to be a credible threat to the Patriots in the AFC before quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg in Week 15. With the game taking place in mid-November, it could carry substantial playoff implications.

