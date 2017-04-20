SCSU Basketball’s Michael Mallory Receives All-American Honors

On Thursday afternoon, SCSU basketball senior guard Michael Mallory was named an All-American by Hero Sports. This is the third time in his storied career Mallory has been given All-American honors.

Mallory has nabbed numerous accolades throughout his senior year with the Owls. He was selected as the 2017 ECAC Division II Player of the Year, was a First-Team All-Region selection, and was named to the First-Team All NE10. Mallory also participated in the 2017 Reese’s® Division II College All-Star game last month.

In his senior season, Mallory averaged 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game, showcasing his abilities as a complete player. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Mallory dropped 42 points to become the leading scorer in the history of the NE10. He finished his collegiate career with 2,488 total points in four seasons with the Owls. Mallory also holds 11 school records.

