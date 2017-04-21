Cromwell’s Andraya Yearwood running as transgender athlete

(WTNH)–High school is an awkward, confusing time for most of us–a time when we don’t really want to stand out too much. We all just want to fit in.

For one Cromwell track athlete, that choice was never hers to make.

Andraya Yearwood, born Amadi Yearwood, is a transgender freshman at Cromwell High. She runs track and field and was a cheerleader.

She’s recently made headlines for competing in a girls track meet.

“I just ran track because I wanted to,” she says.

It started with a story in the Hartford Courant, which caught on locally and even nationally.

With the story came the comments, tweets and Facebook posts.

“I’ll read it but I won’t go to bed crying at night because I guess its not that serious,” Andraya said.

Andraya’s mother reacts how any mother would react.

“Yes the momma bear comes out of me when I read those comments, but and I want to lash out, but again shes been very mature in handling it so I let her lead that charge,” her mother said.

“I guess since I was always different I learned to deal with it and grow tougher skin over it,” Andraya said.

