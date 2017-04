(WTNH)–Former NBA player John Bagley has been hired as the head boys’ basketball coach at Harding High School.

The former star guard for the Presidents played at Boston College and spent 11 years in the NBA, including four years with the Boston Celtics. He was the No. 12 overall pick in the 1982 NBA Draft.

Bagley scored over 5,000 points in his NBA career.

He takes over for the tradition-rich Harding program, which went 12-8 last season despite a revolving door of coaches.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff