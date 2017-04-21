Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks: Todd Orlando schools the linebackers

(WTNH)–In this “Inside Huskies Football” classic clip from 2008, we get some coaching tips from then-UConn defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who’s now the D-coordinator at Texas.

Orlando built on what’s become an impressive coaching career under Randy Edsall at UConn, and in this clip, he teaches his linebackers some of the fundamentals of the position.

“Sometimes the fundamentals aren’t taught as well as they need to be at the high school level. So I’m constantly talking about pad level and staying square, things that are consistent with being a good linebacker,” Orlando says.

Check it out in the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff