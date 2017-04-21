Randy Edsall happy about UConn football’s performance in Blue-White scrimmage

(WTNH)–Randy Edsall officially made his return to the Rent tonight. The Huskies closing out spring practice with its annual spring game. UConn looking to turn the page on a disappointing 2016 season, and the Bob Diaco era.

Edsall hoping to take them back to the top. The Huskies looked a lot different from the start. They were playing fast, getting a lot of plays in.

Bryant Sherriffs connecting with Tyraiq Beals for a touchdown. The Blue team up 7-0.

Nate Hopkins had some great runs down on the goal line, and he takes it in here for the blue team.

Backup quarterback Brenden Bisack took some first team reps. He looked good, finds Beal on the screen play.

The Blue team wins 27-24. So how did coach feel about his teams performance?

“We improved, and if we can continue to do that now they’re on their own to do that over the summer and come back July 27 and being able to continue to move forward and not have to go back and go over things and do things then we’re going to be headed in the right direction,” Edsall said.

The Huskies open the season August 31 against Holy Cross.

More stories by John Pierson