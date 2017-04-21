Randy Edsall, UConn football looking for leaders to emerge from spring practice

(WTNH)–The UConn football team will put a bow on spring practice on Friday night, as the Huskies hold their annual Blue-White Scrimmage at Rentschler Field. It’ll be the first time Randy Edsall officially takes that field again as Huskies head coach.

Connecticut held its final tune-up on Thursday, and coaches were evaluating every position. What was Edsall looking forward to most this spring?

“I wanted to see who the guys were that were gonna step up, and take the lead on putting the brakes on the thing and getting it going in the other direction, and that’s still kind of what I’m searching for with this team.”

UConn’s spring game will be held at 7 p.m. at Rentschler Field.

