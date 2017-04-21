Southern Connecticut State football holds spring scrimmage

(WTNH)–The Southern Connecticut State football team held its spring football game on Friday night. The Owls are coming off of a six-win season last year.

Head coach Tom Godek and his guys were out on a rainy Jess Dow Field. They had a big night planned, but the weather put a damper on some of the events planned.

Nonetheless, Southern held a controlled scrimmage. There are some holes to fill on both sides of the ball. A new face on the Owls sideline this year will be former Xavier High School head coach Sean Marinan.

He’s Southern’s new defensive line coach.

For Godek, spring is for evaluating talent and getting everyone on board.

Check out the video above for much more.

