Southern Connecticut State football holds spring scrimmage

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Southern Connecticut State football team held its spring football game on Friday night. The Owls are coming off of a six-win season last year.

Head coach Tom Godek and his guys were out on a rainy Jess Dow Field. They had a big night planned, but the weather put a damper on some of the events planned.

Nonetheless, Southern held a controlled scrimmage. There are some holes to fill on both sides of the ball. A new face on the Owls sideline this year will be former Xavier High School head coach Sean Marinan.

He’s Southern’s new defensive line coach.

For Godek, spring is for evaluating talent and getting everyone on board.

Check out the video above for much more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s