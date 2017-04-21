West Haven’s Dayshon “Superfreak” Smith is a matchup nightmare

(WTNH)–West Haven boxer Dayshon Smith has a chance to be ranked No. 1 in the country. The amateur boxer is preparing for next month’s Golden Gloves championship in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 24-year-old fights out of Ring One in New Haven. He’s undefeated as an amateur. At 6-1, 132 pounds, he’s a matchup nightmare. He’s got crazy power and reach, something former world champ Chad Dawson noticed while sparring with him.

So, Dawson and his trainer Brian Clark gave him a nickname.

(You know what I’m going to call you the freak. I look at him like nah, you can’t call me the freak, people are going to be looking at me, you know what I mean. So Brian was like, no, we’re going to call him the Superfreak. It didn’t grow on me until like a few weeks later when I had to fight, Brian was like alright it’s your turn Superfreak and mentally something just clicked like yeah, they’ve never seen anything like me. )

The Golden Gloves runs May 1st to the 6th. If you want to help send the Superfreak to Louisiana, go to the Ring One Facebook page.

