With plenty of big-league experience, Bridgeport Bluefish chasing Atlantic League title

Published:

(WTNH)–It’s the opening series of the season for the Bridgeport Bluefish, and the team is feeling good about the season. The ‘Fish have an experienced roster, with about a dozen players having appeared in the major leagues.

Infielder Sean Burroughs is one of those guys. He says this roster has gu

“We have a lot of guys that have the knowledge of this league, they’ve played in all the ballparks so they know what to expect, and it’s a lot of experience and professional guys. We go out there, play hard and give it our best,” he said.

Burroughs played in over 500 big league games.

You can watch the Bridgeport Bluefish take on the Sugar Land Skeeters tonight, and all season long right here on SportzEdge.com.

