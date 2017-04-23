Tremont Waters gives back

(WTNH) — Tremont Waters has long since established himself as one of the best passers in high school hoops in the state.

On Saturday, he had one of his most meaningful assists.

Waters, who starred at Notre Dame of West Haven, made a one thousand dollar donation to the Farnam house in New Haven.

He won the state Gatorade Player of the Year and part of that prize is a charitable donation of the athlete’s choice.

For Waters, who grew up playing at Farnam, the choice was simple.

“The first thing that came to mind was Farnam House because this is where I grew up playing basketball. I started my career here. I didn’t even think of anyone else. As soon as I heard of a donation, it was Farnam. When people need, you don’t wait until they ask, the moment you know they need, you be there for them. It’s treating people the way you want to be treated. Him donating 1,000 dollars was him understanding how many people have been there for us throughout the journey,” he said.

Tremont is still mulling over the decision of where to go to college.

More stories by Henry Chisholm