CCSU Baseball’s Michael Delease picks up two weekly awards

By Published:

On Monday afternoon, CCSU baseball’s Michael Delease was selected for two awards by the Northeast Conference. The freshman pitcher was tabbed as the NEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and the NEC Rookie of the Week. This is Delease’s second time being named the NEC Rookie of the Week.

Delease tossed a complete-game shutout against Bryant on Saturday, giving up just two singles in 7.0 innings on the mound. In his past 16.2 innings of work, the right-hander from Sherman, Conn. has given up just one run and seven hits.

Delease is 3-0 this season, picking up wins in each of his last three appearances.

Next up for CCSU is an away game against Albany followed by a three-game series at Binghamton. CCSU is currently boasting a 21-16 record and is already two wins away form last year’s total. Its 12-5 conference record has the team second in the NEC.

The Blue Devils will take on the Great Danes on April 25 with first pitch set for 3 p.m.

