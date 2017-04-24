CCSU Baseball’s Michael Delease picks up two weekly awards

On Monday afternoon, CCSU baseball’s Michael Delease was selected for two awards by the Northeast Conference. The freshman pitcher was tabbed as the NEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and the NEC Rookie of the Week. This is Delease’s second time being named the NEC Rookie of the Week.

Delease tossed a complete-game shutout against Bryant on Saturday, giving up just two singles in 7.0 innings on the mound. In his past 16.2 innings of work, the right-hander from Sherman, Conn. has given up just one run and seven hits.

Delease is 3-0 this season, picking up wins in each of his last three appearances.

Next up for CCSU is an away game against Albany followed by a three-game series at Binghamton. CCSU is currently boasting a 21-16 record and is already two wins away form last year’s total. Its 12-5 conference record has the team second in the NEC.

The Blue Devils will take on the Great Danes on April 25 with first pitch set for 3 p.m.

