Former UConn big man Steve Enoch will transfer to Louisville

(WTNH)–Former UConn big man Steve Enoch has decided to transfer to Louisville, according to multiple reports. The 6-11 center averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 boards in 12 minutes per game for the Huskies last season.

Enoch’s decision to transfer was surprising to Huskies fans, especially because the Norwalk native was likely in line to start next season.

His father, Rick, told the New London Day that they didn’t feel like he was being developed properly.

“Coach Ollie has a more guard-oriented system,” Rick said. “Steven has some offensive tools. Even though he has other areas that he needs to work on and get better in as any young guy, he just didn’t spend enough time on the floor to really develop, that’s pretty much what it comes down to.”

Enoch was a Top-50 recruit nationally coming out of high school. He’ll sit out next year before joining Rick Pitino’s squad in 2018-19.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff