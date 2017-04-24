Former UConn star, Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes facing four-game suspension for throwing at Manny Machado

By Published:
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes walks off the field after being ejected for throwing at Manny Machado during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Baltimore. The Red Sox won 6-2. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced it had suspended and fined Red Sox pitcher and former UConn star Matt Barnes for throwing at the head of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

In what was believed to be a retaliatory move after Machado slid into second base on Friday night and injured Rex Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, Barnes whizzed a fastball at Machado’s head in the eighth inning of Sunday’s contest. Machado ducked out of the way as the ball missed him and instead made contact with his bat. Earlier in the game, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez also threw three pitches at Machado’s knees which had the Orioles infielder dancing out of the box. Barnes was subsequently ejected from the game which the Red Sox won, 6-2.

Barnes is currently in the process of appealing the suspension and may continue to pitch until the case is settled. The righty is sporting a 2-0 record with a 3.60 ERA in nine games with Boston this season.

The Orioles and Red Sox with meet again at Fenway Park on May 1 to open up a four-game series.

More stories by Matt Dillane

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s