Hartford Hawks Baseball to host Army at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

For the second time this season, the Hartford Hawks baseball team will play at the newly-christened Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Hartford will host Army for an afternoon matchup on May 7.

Along with Quinnipiac, Hartford helped open Dunkin’ Donuts Park with a 6-4 against the Bobcats.

In a statement posted on HartfordHawks.com, Hartford head baseball coach Justin Blood stated, “It’s an honor to be able to return to Dunkin’ Donuts Park for the second time this season. This is a special opportunity to come out and support not only our student-athletes but the young men of Army West Point as well.”

Tickets for the game are free in advance for University of Hartford students and can be picked up at the Malcolm and Brenda Berman Athletic Ticket office in the Sports Center lobby between April 27 and May 5. General admission tickets are $5 in advance and $10 on the day of the game. Tickets can be purchased online via the Hartford Yard Goats website or by calling the team ticket office at 860-246-GOAT (4628).

First pitch for the May 7 contest will take place at 1 p.m.

