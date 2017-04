The top high school baseball team in the state hasn’t skipped a beat so far this season. The Amity Spartans—the 4 time defending champs—now a perfect 8-0 so far this year.

Amity took out Notre Dame of West Haven on Monday afternoon at Quigley Field.

Pat Winkel helped the cause with a two-run homer over the tall fence in center field there. The Spartans took a 3-0 lead. They would go on to win, 4-2.

Check out the highlights above.

