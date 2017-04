(WTNH)–Branford lacrosse hosted Sheehan on Monday night. The Hornets were up 4-2 at the half, and after a scoreless third quarter, Noah Pantani cushions the Branford lead.

He sneaks one home on the bounce. Hornets led, 5-2.

Sheehan’s goalie Matthew Naser did his best to keep the Titans close. The captain makes a nice save on Pantani.

Fourth quarter, Brian Nichols puts this one out of reach. He finds the back of the net.

Branford wins it, 7-2.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson