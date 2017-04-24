Highlights: East Haven baseball shuts out Branford, 7-0

Published:

(WTNH)–There’s always more on the line when East Haven and Branford meet, regardless of the sport. On Monday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets’ baseball team visited the Hornets.

It was a big first inning for the Easties. Sam Loda turned on one, and knocked it down the line for a run-scoring double. Mark Smith would score, and it was 1-0.

The ‘Jackets scored two more after Nick Kraszewski went up the middle. 3-0 Easties after 1.

Nick Guarino pitched well for the Yellow Jackets, shutting the Hornets down.

East Haven wins, 7-0. Check out the highlights.

