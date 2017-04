You can always count on Fairfield Prep having a good lacrosse team. The Jesuits are ranked 7th in the state, and they lost to a tough New Canaan team on Saturday. Their two other losses are to teams from New York.

Cheshire hosted Prep on Monday night.

The Rams are off to a great start, too. They wouldn’t get off to a great start in this one though, as the Jesuits took a 5-1 lead after a goal by Peter Kavanaugh.

They’d go on to win it, 18-6.

