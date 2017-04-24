Highlights: Yale baseball splits doubleheader with Dartmouth, moves closer to Red Rolfe Division title

Published:

(WTNH)–The Yale baseball team is one step closer to an Ivy League championship. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Dartmouth on Monday.

John Stuper’s guys had their three-game winning streak snapped Monday afternoon in Game 1, watching a 4-2 deficit become 6-2 when Adam Gauthier came through with a big hit for the Big Green.

Gauthier would come around to score on a Trevor Johnson single to center.

Dartmouth won Game 1, 7-2, but Yale came back to take Game 2, 6-1.

The Bulldogs (13-3) have a four-game lead in the Red Rolfe Division standings with four Ivy League games left to play. The Red Rolfe Division winner faces the Lou Gehrig Division winner in the Ivy League Championship Series, with the winner of that series heading to the NCAA Tournament.

