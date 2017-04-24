Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks: Dan Ryan tours the cafeteria

(WTNH)–In this edition of “Inside Huskies Football” flashbacks, former UConn and NFA star Dan Ryan gives us a tour of his favorite place in the Burton Family Football Complex–of course, the cafeteria.

Like any offensive lineman, he knows the ins and outs there.

Ryan drags future Colts safety Darius Butler through the lunch line, telling him:

“You gotta get your weight up. You need some rice. You heard coach Edsall yelling at you when Don Brown ran through you earlier today.”

Check it out in the video above.

