Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks: Rob Lunn gives hilarious tour of UConn meeting rooms

(WTNH)–Former UConn defensive tackle Rob Lunn might not be the most physically gifted player ever to suit up for the Huskies, but he’s certainly one of the most memorable.

In this old-school “This is Our House” segment from “Inside Huskies Football,” (a News 8 staple back in ’08), Lunn takes you on a tour of the Burton Family Football Complex.

“Here at UConn football, we’re very blessed that every position gets its own meeting room, even ones that don’t deserve it, like kickers, or apparently, running backs,” Lunn says.

Check it out in the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff