(WTNH)–In this edition of “Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks,” defensive tackle Rob Lunn harasses–er–awards offensive tackle Keith Gray with the “Lunn-Sung Hero Award.”

Lunn asks his buddy hard-hitting questions like:

“How do you respond to your detractors who say you look like a koala bear?”

“A koala bear is the most fierce grizzly bear there is,” Gray says. “You cross a koala, you’re gonna get hurt.”

Check out all of the hilariousness in the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff