Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks: Robert McClain gives you a tour of the UConn football players’ lounge

(WTNH)–In this edition of “Inside Huskies Football,” cornerback Robert McClain (a.k.a. Reggie) gives us a tour of the players’ lounge at the UConn Football complex.

He doesn’t like what he sees when he first walks in, as one of his teammates is laying down on the couch, an illegal paper cup on the floor next to him. No food or drinks allowed in the lounge.

“It’s not his,” McClain says. “We’re going to figure out who the accomplice is. He’s working with somebody.”

McClain also takes us to the pool table, where according to him, he runs things.

“I beat this guy about 18 times,” he says.

Don’t miss this nostalgic look back at the first Randy Edsall era at UConn. Check it out in the video above.

