Quinnipiac basketball’s Peter Kiss to transfer to Rutgers

On Sunday afternoon, Quinnipiac basketball star guard Peter Kiss announced he would be transferring to Rutgers for the 2017-18 school year. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to break the news.

Kiss made an official visit to Rutgers on Saturday and made his decision the next day. In just one season with the Bobcats, he dropped 413 points, finishing the year averaging 13.3 points per game. An athletic talent, Kiss also averaged 5.6 boards and 1.2 steals each contest.

The freshman guard took to Twitter to show his gratitude toward the Quinnipiac community saying, “Thank you to every Coach, teammate, student, faculty, and anyone who took time out of their day to come to a game. I believe that the next step in my journey is necessary.”

In the same post, Kiss expressed his excitement about the future, stating,”…I will continue my journey with Coach Pickiell at Rutgers University! I’m excited to be [a part] of [Rutgers] Nation!!”

Along with Mikey Dixon, who is also transferring, Kiss formed one half of one of the best freshmen duos in the nation last season. The two combined for a total of ten Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week awards and both were named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team.

