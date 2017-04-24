Sacred Heart’s Quincy McKnight announces decision to transfer

Sacred Heart guard Quincy McKnight gets pressured by Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(WTNH)–Sacred Heart University guard Quincy McKnight has announced that he plans to transfer from the school. The Bridgeport native and former St. Joseph High School star made the announcement on his Instagram account on Monday:

The 6-3 sophomore led the Pioneers in scoring at 18.9 ppg. He also pulled down 4.9 rebounds and dished out 3 assists per game, and was a first-team All-Northeast Conference selection this past season.

McKnight joins East Hartford native Cane Broome as recent Sacred Heart stars who made their names with the Pioneers before deciding to move on.

Broome was named NEC Player of the Year after averaging 23.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2015-16. He sat out last season after transferring to Cincinnati.

Like Broome and many other mid-major transfers, McKnight will likely be seeking a step up in competition next year. He fared well against big-time schools this past season, scoring 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting against Arizona and pouring in 36 on 10-of-18 shooting at Boston College.

