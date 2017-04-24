UConn football stars back in Storrs for “Career Day”

(WTNH)–The UConn football program is slowly restoring some tradition built under Randy Edsall. Many former players were back on campus on Sunday for “Career Day.”

The Huskies of the past were sharing their wisdom with the current crop of players. The team is coming off Friday’s Blue-White Spring Scrimmage, which head coach Randy Edsall said he was pleased with.

It was a good building block heading into the 2017 season, and it looks like the offense looks like it may be more explosive.

“We changed from last year, the playbook is more expanded. Your ability is going to be exploited, that’s what coach is doing,” said

