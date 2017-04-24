UConn football stars back in Storrs for “Career Day”

By Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn football program is slowly restoring some tradition built under Randy Edsall. Many former players were back on campus on Sunday for “Career Day.”

The Huskies of the past were sharing their wisdom with the current crop of players. The team is coming off Friday’s Blue-White Spring Scrimmage, which head coach Randy Edsall said he was pleased with.

It was a good building block heading into the 2017 season, and it looks like the offense looks like it may be more explosive.

“We changed from last year, the playbook is more expanded. Your ability is going to be exploited, that’s what coach is doing,” said

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s