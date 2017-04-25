Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush reportedly win auction to buy Miami Marlins for $1.3 billion

(WTNH)–From ‘The Captain’ to ‘The Owner’?

Derek Jeter is reportedly one step closer to making his dream of owning a major league franchise a reality, as Bloomberg reports that he and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush have bought the Miami Marlins for a jarring $1.3 billion.

The Yankees legend has long expressed his interest in owning a team.

“I’ve made it very clear of ownership aspirations at some point,” Jeter told the New York Daily News in December. “Who knows when that is, who knows if you get the opportunity. I hope I do.”

Jeter and Bush reportedly outbid a group that included Tom Glavine, among others, to land the Marlins. Current owner Jeffrey Loria bought the team for $158 million back in 2002.

It’s unclear exactly what role Jeter would play in ownership, as Bush was slated as the “control person,” according to the Daily News. The group reportedly has at least five other investors.

The group still needs 75% of MLB owners to approve the purchase before it becomes official, but that is not expected to be a problem.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff