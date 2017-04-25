Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush reportedly win auction to buy Miami Marlins for $1.3 billion

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter speaks to the media after the last baseball game of his career, against the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. Jeter will help pay tribute to “The Greatest”: Derek Jeter’s publishing imprint is set to release “Muhammad Ali Unfiltered.” Publication is set for October, according to a joint announcement given to The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 by Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Jeter Publishing.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WTNH)–From ‘The Captain’ to ‘The Owner’?

Derek Jeter is reportedly one step closer to making his dream of owning a major league franchise a reality, as Bloomberg reports that he and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush have bought the Miami Marlins for a jarring $1.3 billion.

The Yankees legend has long expressed his interest in owning a team.

“I’ve made it very clear of ownership aspirations at some point,” Jeter told the New York Daily News in December. “Who knows when that is, who knows if you get the opportunity. I hope I do.”

Jeter and Bush reportedly outbid a group that included Tom Glavine, among others, to land the Marlins. Current owner Jeffrey Loria bought the team for $158 million back in 2002.

It’s unclear exactly what role Jeter would play in ownership, as Bush was slated as the “control person,” according to the Daily News. The group reportedly has at least five other investors.

The group still needs 75% of MLB owners to approve the purchase before it becomes official, but that is not expected to be a problem.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s