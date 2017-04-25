Fairfield’s Carey, SHU’s Kimmel Earn All-Met Honors

On Tuesday afternoon, Fairfield women’s basketball forward Kelsey Carey was named to the All-Met Second Team while SHU women’s basketball guard Hannah Kimmel was selected for the All-Met Third Team.

Carey scored a whopping 468 points for the Stags this past season. The senior led the team in points per game with 15.1 and in field goal percentage, shooting at a .457 clip. She finished fifth in the MAAC in scoring and was also in the conference’s top-10 for rebounds, field goal percentage and minutes played. For her efforts, Carey was named to the All-MAAC First Team earlier this year.

In her senior season, Kimmel led the Pioneers in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. Her scoring average was fifth in the conference as she helped SHU to its 18th consecutive NEC Tournament berth. Kimmel’s 7.0 rebounds per game was the fifth-best rate in the NEC, while her 6.1 defensive boards per game was the second-best average. Last month, the former NEC Player of the Year was named to the All-NEC First Team for the third time in her career.

The voting process was conducted by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association.

