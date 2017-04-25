Former Sacred Heart star Mustapha Heron returning to Auburn next season

By Published:
Auburn guard Mustapha Heron (5) drives against Missouri guards Jordan Geist (15) and K.J. Walton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

(WTNH)–Former Sacred Heart of Waterbury High School star Mustapha Heron is putting off the NBA, at least for one more season.

The freshman All-SEC selection will return to Auburn next year, according to the school’s athletic website.

Heron averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Tigers last year, while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor. He was not projected to be taken in this year’s draft by any of the major outlets.

Heron set an Auburn freshman record by scoring in double figures in the first 25 games of his career. He is expected to be a draft prospect going forward, but needed a little more time in college first.

“He is going to play in the NBA someday soon, just not next season,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.

“After a careful study of his draft position for this year and next, he and his family have decided not to declare, return for his sophomore season, and help lead the resurgence in Auburn basketball.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s