Former Sacred Heart star Mustapha Heron returning to Auburn next season

(WTNH)–Former Sacred Heart of Waterbury High School star Mustapha Heron is putting off the NBA, at least for one more season.

The freshman All-SEC selection will return to Auburn next year, according to the school’s athletic website.

Heron averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Tigers last year, while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor. He was not projected to be taken in this year’s draft by any of the major outlets.

Heron set an Auburn freshman record by scoring in double figures in the first 25 games of his career. He is expected to be a draft prospect going forward, but needed a little more time in college first.

“He is going to play in the NBA someday soon, just not next season,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.

“After a careful study of his draft position for this year and next, he and his family have decided not to declare, return for his sophomore season, and help lead the resurgence in Auburn basketball.”

