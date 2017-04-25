Randy Edsall says UConn-BC at Fenway Park will be “special”

(WTNH)–It wasn’t the ideal day to promote the Fenway Gridiron Series on Tuesday, with rain coming down pretty hard in Boston, but some would say it was football weather at Fenway Park.

Still, the rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those who were there to promote the UConn-Boston College football game to be played at Fenway in seven months.

“This is going to be fun, being able to play here in this venue and having our kids be a part of this,” UConn head coach Randy Edsall said. “It’s such a historical place, and the things that have taken place here and over the years and the chance to play Boston College here, you don’t get a chance to do this every day.”

“I think it’ll be special for our kids and very special for our fans as well,” Edsall said.

UConn and Boston College will renew their rivalry on November 18.

