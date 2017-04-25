UConn, Yale and Fairfield earn New England baseball honors

It gets little fan support, but there is a pretty good brand of college baseball being played by the state’s Division I teams this spring.

Three Connecticut teams have been ranked among the top five Division I programs in the latest New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association coaches’ poll.

UConn (22-16) and Yale (22-14) are first and second, while Fairfield is in fourth place. The third place team is Rhode Island (21-16), while Dartmouth (18-12) and UMass Lowell (20-16) are tied for fifth.

The Huskies received all eight first-place votes, while Yale vaulted into the runner-up position on the strength of having won 20 out of its last 26 games.

The run includes three out of four from Dartmouth, which put the Bulldogs on the brink of the Rolfe Division title in the Ivy League. The Bulldogs now have a four-game lead with just four to play, all against Brown.

There are 18 Division I teams from nine different conferences in the NEIBA, which also issues rankings for Division II and III.

