Hamden Hall hires former Quinnipiac assistant Sean Doherty as boys’ basketball head coach

(WTNH)–Quinnipiac’s loss turns out to be Hamden Hall’s gain. On Wednesday, the Hornets hired former Bobcats assistant Sean Doherty as their next boys’ basketball head coach.

Doherty joins Hamden Hall after serving as Tom Moore’s assistant coach at Quinnipiac. The entire staff was let go a month ago, before Baker Dunleavy was hired as the new coach at QU.

Doherty brings an interesting dynamic to the Hamden Hall sideline. He’s got playing experience, head coaching experience, and prior to landing with the Hornets, he was recruiting Division 1 players to Quinnipiac.

“I’ve been assistant coach at Division II, I’ve been assistant coach at Division I for many years, so I’ve done all three levels– I’ve been a head coach Division III. So I can understand where these kids need to get to, and I really think I can mentor them and guide them to get to their goals,” Doherty said. “I’m excited about the kids we have in the program right now and I’m going to be here for them to get them better.”

Doherty takes over for David Beckerman, who retired after last season. Beckerman won 536 games in two stints with the Hornets.

