(WTNH)–Cheshire is a perennial powerhouse in boys’ volleyball. On Wednesday night, they hosted another power in Shelton. The Rams were already up a couple of games when they closed it out in Game 3.

Cheshire has some big hitters, including Luca Bregoli. He puts one home.

The Gaels weren’t going down without a fight, playing some defense at the net.

Cheshire still comfortably in front in Game 3 though. They sweep, winning it 3-0.

