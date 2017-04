(WTNH)–In girls’ lacrosse, Hand of Madison visiting North Haven. The Indians are having a good year, not a great day though against the Tigers, who are a state title contender.

Dory Howard scored the first goal of the game for Hand, streaking in and finding the back of the net to put the Tigers up, 1-0.

North Haven got one back in the first as Annie Uyeki scored as she fell down.

The Tigers were just too good, though. They win it, 18-3.

Hand is now 3-1 on the season.

