Highlights: North Haven lacrosse cruises past Hamden, 17-4

(WTNH)–The North Haven boys’ lacrosse team has just one loss, a one goal decision to Xavier. Other than that, Eric Bailey’s Indians have been perfect. They were going for their seventh win of the year on Wednesday night, visiting Hamden.

The Green Dragons were coming off of a couple of close losses. Indians made this one a rout.

P.J. Saracino got things going in the second, putting North Haven up, 10-1.

The Indians weren’t done scoring there, either. Matt Crisco found the back of the net.

Indians win it, 17-4.

