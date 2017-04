(WTNH)–West Haven was looking for its third straight win hosting the Windsor Warriors on Wednesday night. The Blue Devilswere able to get on the board first, as Nikolas Kyle bounces one in. 1-0, Westies.

He’d pick up another goal to put West Haven up 2-0, bouncing one in. The Westies would roll from there, scoring 12 goals on the day.

They end up winning it, knocking off Windsor by the final score of 12-5.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson