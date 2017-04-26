Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks: Jasper Howard gives a tour of video room

(WTNH)–On this edition of “Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks,” former cornerback Jasper Howard gives fans a tour of the UConn football video room. It was part of a segment called “This is Our House.”

We see a little bit of Howard’s “Jazz” side, as he gives off that bright smile and lights up when going over some of his practice film with Dave from the video room.

Of course, Jasper was tragically taken from the UConn football family well before his time, but it’s pretty special to take a look back at him during his glory days.

Check it out.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff