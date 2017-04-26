UConn’s Natalie Butler transferring to George Mason

STORRS, Conn. – Redshirt junior center Natalie Butler has decided to transfer from UConn to George Mason University, as announced on Wednesday, April 26. Butler will graduate from UConn in May and will pursue a postgraduate degree from GMU. She will have one year of eligibility remaining and will be in uniform for the Patriots for the 2017-18 season.

“I would like to thank Coach Auriemma, the coaching staff and my teammates for a great opportunity and learning experience,” Butler said. “I’ve had the opportunity to play at an elite level and learn from the best. I would also like to thank the UConn fans – you ARE the best and have been incredibly supportive during my career. I now look forward to pursuing my postgraduate degree at George Mason University and the challenges that lie ahead. Thank you!”

Butler saw time in 63 games for the Huskies over the last two years and averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. She saw the floor in 36 games during the 2016-17 season and shot 50 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the free throw line.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know Natalie and her family,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said. “I understand why she has decided to transfer to George Mason and am happy that she will be able to play right away while pursuing her postgraduate degree. We’ll miss Nat and everyone at UConn wishes her all the best in the future.”

The Fairfax, Va. native transferred to UConn after a standout freshman season at Georgetown, which saw her earn Big East Freshman of the Year and All-Big East Second Team honors. She averaged 13.9 points and 13.4 rebounds per game for the Hoyas during the 2013-14 season.

