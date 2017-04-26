Who got laid off at ESPN?

(WTNH)–ESPN announced a much-anticipated round of layoffs on Wednesday, letting go of plenty of names sports fans have grown accustomed to over the years.

The layoffs were reported to affect around 100 people, inlcuding about 50 on-air personalities and reporters and online writers. They come as the company has paid out billions in rights fees to televise sporting events, then passed those costs on to consumers’ cable bills, only to see more and more people getting rid of cable TV.

Network president John Skipper announced the layoffs in a message sent to employees Wednesday:

“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions. Our content strategy — primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand — still needs to go further, faster … and as always, must be efficient and nimble. Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent — anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play — necessary to meet those demands. We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.”

Here’s a list of the on-air talent and writers who have announced they’ve been let go:


Danny Kanell of ESPN Radio’s “Rusillo & Kanell”:

Longtime NFL reporter Ed Werder:

Longtime MLB writer Jayson Stark:

Former NFL QB & Analyst Trent Dilfer:

College football insider Brett McMurphy:

Former MLB GM & Analyst Jim Bowden:

“SportsCenter” host Jay Crawford:

College basketball analyst Len Elmore:

“SportsCenter” host Jaymee Sire:

NHL reporter Pierre LeBrun:

NHL reporter Scott Burnside:

NHL writer Joe McDonald:

College basketball writer Dana O’Neil:

Radio host Robin Lundberg:

Announcer Chris Hassel: 

Analytics writer Rufus Peabody:

College basketball writer Eamon Brennan:

College basketball writer C.L. Brown:

NBA writer Ethan Strauss:

Pac-12 reporter Chantel Jennings:

NBA and Houston Rockets writer Calvin Watkins

New Orleans Pelicans writer Justin Verrier

Feature writer Jane McManus:

Ashley Fox

Melissa Isaacson

Big Ten reporter Austin Ward:

Big Ten reporter Jesse Temple:

Big Ten reporter Brian Bennett:

Big 12 reporter Max Olson:

SEC football reporter David Ching

College football writer Ted Miller

Recruiting writer Jeremy Crabtree

Recruiting writer Derek Tyson

NFL writer Jarrett Bell

ESPNU show host Brendan Fitzgerald

On-air personality Reese Waters

Tennessee Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky

Soccer insider Mike L. Goodman

MLB writer Mark Saxon

L.A. Dodgers reporter Doug Padilla

Columnist Johnette Howard

Boxing Host Marysol Castro:

SEC Reporter Greg Ostendorf

Golf Commentator Dottie Pepper

Legal Analyst Roger Cossack

 

This post will be updated throughout the day.

