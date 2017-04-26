Young Connecticut Sun looking to run teams ragged this season

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun open the season next month, trying to build off of last year’s momentum at the end of the season. Wednesday was a “Media Day” for the team–a chance for players and coaches to talk up this year’s squad.

It’s hard to believe, but this is year 15 of the Connecticut Sun, and this year’s team has lots of young players with something to prove.

Head coach Curt Miller says he likes what he sees so far.

“We know we’re young, we’re realistic. We’re going to have some highs and lows this year, but if we keep focused on the future and one game at a time, the sky is the limit for this franchise,” Miller said.

