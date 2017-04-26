Young Connecticut Sun looking to run teams ragged this season

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun open the season next month, trying to build off of last year’s momentum at the end of the season. Wednesday was a “Media Day” for the team–a chance for players and coaches to talk up this year’s squad.

It’s hard to believe, but this is year 15 of the Connecticut Sun, and this year’s team has lots of young players with something to prove.

Head coach Curt Miller says he likes what he sees so far.

“We know we’re young, we’re realistic. We’re going to have some highs and lows this year, but if we keep focused on the future and one game at a time, the sky is the limit for this franchise,” Miller said.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s