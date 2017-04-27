East Haven honors fallen former star Mike DeAngelo with scoreboard dedication

By Published:

(WTNH)–He lost his life a little over a year ago, but former East Haven three-sport star Mike DeAngelo’s memory lives on. He was a big kid with a big personality.

The DeAngelo family dedicated a scoreboard to the Yellow Jackets baseball team this afternoon in his honor. They held a ceremony at first base, his old position.

Former teammates, coaches, and the DeAngelo family took part, as did the visiting Hamden baseball team.

Mikey D’s dad, John, was grateful for the endless support.

Check out the video above for more.

