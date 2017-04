(WTNH)–In girls’ high school softball action on Thursday afternoon, Cheshire hosted Foran. The Rams jump out in front as Hannah Salvieti rips one to the right side, that breaks a scoreless tie.

Kinsey Ratchelous and Bri Floyd score. It was 2-0, Rams.

Cheshire adds two more as Sam Simione gets a good piece of one, driving it out to left. It was 3-0.

The Rams win this one by the final score of 12-3.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

