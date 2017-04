(WTNH)–It’s the 59th season for North Haven High School baseball coach Bob DeMayo. Amazing. And the coach still has it. The Indians came into Thursday winners of six straight. They took on Xavier in Middletown on Thursday.

North Haven took a 3-0 lead in the first, but the Falcons fought back.

Luke Garafolo comes through with an RBI single. Xavier’s down 3-1.

North Haven added some insurance though, and they’d go on to win, 4-2.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

