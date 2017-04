(WTNH)–The Southern Connecticut State baseball team has been playing great recently. The Owls checked in at No. 1 in the latest Northeast Regional rankings this week.

Basketball coach Scott Burrell was at the game on Wednesday as the Owls took on Adelphi. He was a pretty good baseball player in his day, too, as he was taken in the MLB Draft.

Burrell watched as the Owls beat Adelphi on Thursday, 5-2.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson