Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks: Donald Brown

(WTNH)–In this edition of “Inside Huskies Football Flashbacks,” we take you back to a feature we did with the greatest running back in Huskies history, Donald Brown.

It’s easy to forget how great Brown was with UConn. Not only was he one of the best players in the Big East during his time in Storrs, he was one of the best backs in the country.

Brown became just the 14th player in Division 1 college football history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season in 2008, scampering for 2,083 and 18 rushing touchdowns that season.

He was in the Heisman conversation, and ended up being chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Check out our complete feature on Brown above.

