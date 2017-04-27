Pigskin Pundits Podcast: NFL Draft Preview Edition (Part 3)

Published:
Where will UConn safety Obi Melifonwu land? (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Mark Ferraro (@MFFerraro) and Tom Murphy (@murphytb) break down all the latest sports topics on “The Pigskin Pundits.”

It’s NFL Draft Day! (Their 3-Part Series wraps up this week).

The guys will preview and predict picks 22-32 of the 2017 NFL Draft, and that means the Miami Dolphins are now on the clock.

A lot of quality players are still on the board.

The Dallas Cowboys have to go defense at pick 28, right?

The New Orleans Saints will end the 1st round with their 2nd selection overall.

And who will take UConn’s Obi Melifonwu?

Enjoy The Pigskin Pundits!

